Principals welcoming all pupils back to school today

As all students return to school, 93% of teachers noticed disengagement by some of their students when school buildings were forced to close, according to a survey by the Teachers Union of Ireland.

The union is calling on Education Minister Norma Foley to do something about this regression during remote learning.

Meanwhile, principals in Donegal and elsewhere have been welcoming all students back today.

Kevin Cooley is principal of Crana College in Inishowen ; he spoke to Greg Hughes on today's Nine til Noon Show ............