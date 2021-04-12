Greenway plans approved

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee has today approved plans to develop a cycling and walking route, linking the city to Muff in Donegal.

The proposed development will see an 8.5km route constructed, beginning on the quay trail at Penny Burn, connecting to Canning's Lane, Muff via the Culmore, Culmore Point and Coney Road.

Proposals include: segregated infrastructure, new and upgraded lighting, landscaping and drainage works.

The project's bridge link across the Penny Burn, adjacent to Fort George, is being considered as a separate planning application.

Once developed, the greenway will connect to the proposed Muff greenway, which Donegal County Council is on course to commence by summer this year.

The work is a key capital project in Derry City and Strabane District Council's Strategic Growth Plan, which commits to connecting people and opportunities through infrastructure, while promoting neighbourhood enhancement through the development of local environmental improvement facilities.

Funding has been provided by INTERREG VA, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), with match-funding from the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland and the Department for Transport in Ireland.

All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.

Details on the North West Greenway Network: www.nwgreenway.com.