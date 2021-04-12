Donegal & Tyrone Ladies get two home games

The LGFA have confirmed the fixtures for the 2021 Lidl National Football League 2021.

Donegal who have been placed in Division 1A along with Galway, Mayo and Westmeath will have two home games in the group stages.

Maxi Curran’s side will start with back to back home ties against Westmeath and Mayo before an away trip to Galway.

Meanwhile Tyrone have also been given two home fixtures against Armagh and Cavan with their third tie away to Monaghan.

Division 1A

Round 1 - Sunday 23rd May

Donegal (H) v Westmeath

Round 2 - Sunday 30th May

Donegal (H) v Mayo

Round 3 - 6th June (Bank Holiday weekend)

Galway (H) v Donegal

Division 2B

Round 1 23rd May 2021

Monaghan (H) v Cavan

Tyrone (H) v Armagh

Round 2 30th May 2021

Tyrone (H) v Cavan

Armagh (H) v Monaghan

Round 3 6th June 2021

Monaghan (H) v Tyrone

Cavan (H) v Armagh

Relegation Playoff(s) 12th/13th June 2021

Semi Finals 12th/13th June 2021

Finals 26th/27th June 2021