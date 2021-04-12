Donegal & Tyrone Ladies get two home games

The LGFA have confirmed the fixtures for the 2021 Lidl National Football League 2021.
Donegal who have been placed in Division 1A along with Galway, Mayo and Westmeath will have two home games in the group stages.
Maxi Curran’s side will start with back to back home ties against Westmeath and Mayo before an away trip to Galway.
Meanwhile Tyrone have also been given two home fixtures against Armagh and Cavan with their third tie away to Monaghan.
Division 1A
Round 1 - Sunday 23rd May
Donegal (H) v Westmeath
Round 2 - Sunday 30th May
Donegal (H) v Mayo
Round 3 - 6th June (Bank Holiday weekend)
Galway (H) v Donegal
Division 2B
Round 1 23rd May 2021
Monaghan (H) v Cavan
Tyrone (H) v Armagh
Round 2 30th May 2021
Tyrone (H) v Cavan
Armagh (H) v Monaghan
Round 3 6th June 2021
Monaghan (H) v Tyrone
Cavan (H) v Armagh
Relegation Playoff(s) 12th/13th June 2021
Semi Finals 12th/13th June 2021
Finals 26th/27th June 2021