16 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening.

The county’s incidence rate currently stands at 160.2.

In total, 394 new cases have been announced by the Department of Health while no additional deaths have been reported.

175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties.