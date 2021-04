Waterford suffered their third defeat of the season on Saturday evening when they were beaten 2-1 by Finn Harps.

John Martin gave Kevin Sheedy's side the lead before Adam Foley netted the leveler for the home side six minutes later.

David Webster then struck a last gasp winner as Harps took all three points at Finn Park.

After the game, Waterford boss Kevin Sheedy told Diarmaid Doherty that his side didn't deserve to lose the game...