Golf is on the way back this month and Highland Radio have decided to whip up a Golf podcast special.

Sean Quinn is joined by Bill McCallion captain of Dunfanaghy Golf Club, Pius McFadden captain of Buncrana Golf Club and Michael McGeady Teaching professional at Evolve Golf Coaching.

They'll be chatting all things golf with some wise tips as we return to the fairways….there might even be a few funny stories.