A Fianna Fáil TD claims the four-day closure of a Sligo vaccine clinic over Easter shows people in the northwest aren't being vaccinated with the "same haste" as others.

Vaccine clinics in Ireland's main cities kept working through the Easter Weekend - giving a record number of doses on Good Friday.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry says he's looking for answers from the Health Minister.

He says the vaccine drive could be running much better.