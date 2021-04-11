Premier Division Review: Harps win as Derry lose

The fourth round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division came to a close on Saturday evening with Finn Harps and St Pat's sitting top of the pile.

Finn Harps left it late to earn their third win of the season with David Webster netting their second in a 2-1 over Waterford.

Derry City were defeated 2-0 on the road to St Pat's and had young defender Danny Lupano sent off before halftime.

Sligo Rovers drew 1-1 with Shamrock Rovers in a game that saw both goals come in the final 10 minutes of the tie.

Declan Boyle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...