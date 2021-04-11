Liam Buckley expects tight game with Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers played out a one all draw with defending champions Shamrock Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

The Bit O Red took the lead on 82 minutes through Walter Figueira but conceded just six minutes later to earn their second draw of the season.

Next up for Sligo is a home clash with North West rivals Finn Harps.

Sligo boss Liam Buckley told Ocean FM that their game with Finn Harps will be tight...

Speaking with Ocean FM after the game, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley felt his side created enough chances to win the game...