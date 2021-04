Donegal's Laura Feely came off the bench to help Ireland beat Wales 45-0 in their Six Nations game on Saturday evening.

Feely came on in the 69th minute as Ireland led 31-0 and helped her side run in two more tries as they opened the campaign with a big win.

Two tries from Eimear Considine and Beibhinn Parsons as well as tries from Sene Naopu, Dorothy Wall and Hannah Tyrell ensured Ireland joined France at the top of the table in Group B.