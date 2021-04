Health officials are urging people to keep following the public health rules - as some restrictions begin to ease tomorrow.

After more than 100 days of lockdown, people will be able to travel anywhere within their county from midnight tonight.

Two households can meet outdoors, schools will fully re-open to all students and the construction of houses is allowed to resume.

Dr Nuala O'Connor from the Irish College of GPs says it's encouraging that the 5-day average of cases remains below 500: