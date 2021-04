Finn Harps left it late to pick up their third win of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season.

David Webster and Adam Foley scored for Ollie Horgan's side as they defeated Waterford 2-1.

The win see Harps join St Pat's at the top of the table.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty got the thoughts of Will Seymour...

Diarmaid also spoke with Harps midfielder, Mark Coyle...