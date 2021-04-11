Department of Social Protection reissue phone scam warning

People are being warned of a new phone scam doing the rounds.

Fraudsters are calling people claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection.

In a statement, the Department of Social Protection's alerting people to these scam phone calls.

They claim to be from an official from the Department and the call displays a range of numbers, one of which is its helpline number 1890 800 024.

It's asking people not to engage with these calls or share any personal information with the callers.

The Department's staff will never ask people for their Personal Public Services number or Bank details if they need to call you over the phone.

If anyone gets a call from this number they're asked to report it to the Gardaí immediately