Zero new Covid-19 cases recorded at Stranorlar practice this week

The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen by almost a quarter since the start of the month.

Latest figures show 208 patients are being treated - including 51 in intensive care units.

The number of infectious cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped from 8 to 4 this week.

While for the first time in seven months there were no new positive Covid-19 cases recorded at the Millbrae Surgery in Stranorlar, an area that was once synonymous with Covid-19.

459 vaccines were also administered at the practice this week.

GP Ciaran O'Fearraigh says we are still in a delicate stage but the indicators are positive.