Finn Harps have moved back to the top of the Premier Division after a 2-1 win over Waterford at Finn Park.

David Webster netted the winner in the closing stages of the game as Harps came from behind to earn the points.

Adam Foley's first half goal cancelled out John Martins opener.

The win means Harps remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty, although his side weren't great they still got the win...