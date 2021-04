The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to take extra care this weekend after three separate crashes overnight.

8 people have died on the roads in the last 10 days, two of those happened last night in Wexford and Galway.

Emergency services were also called to the scene of a collision in Donegal, where a woman was seriously injured.

RSA Communications manager Brian Farrell says there's a particular appeal going out to those who are driving at off peak times: