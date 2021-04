Finn Harps have rejoined St Pats at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table after they recorded a 2-1 win over Waterford at Finn Harps.

The visitors took the lead on 35 minutes through John Martin but Harps drew level just six minutes later through Adam Foley.

Harps captain David Webster popped up with mere seconds remaining to give his side the three points.

Diarmaid Doherty and former Harps Captain Declan Boyle were at Finn Park for Highland Radio Sport...