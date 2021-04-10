Council urged to make sanitary items freely available in Council facilities

(Photograph: iStock)

Donegal County Council is being urged to support the students of Rosses Community school in their campaign to address Period Poverty in Donegal.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is urging Donegal County Council to make sanitary items freely available in Council facilities.

He also wants the council to set up a cross party working group to liaise with other groups to ensure this is rolled out right across the county.

Cllr Mac GiollaEasbuig says this is a very real issue for many women.