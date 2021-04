Derry City are still without a win in this season SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Declan Devine's side suffered a 2-0 defeat away to St Pat's with goals coming from Robbie Benson and Darragh Burns.

The Candystripes also had their young defender Danny Lupano sent off before halftime.

After the game Derry City boss Declan Devine told Kevin McLaughlin, bad decisions were costing his side...