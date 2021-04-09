Ten man Derry go down at Pats

Second-half goals from Robbie Benson and Darragh Burns saw St. Pat's beat Derry City 2-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Richmond Park this evening.

Derry who had David Lupano sent off for two first half yellow cards remain bottom of the table still searching for their first point after three defeats.

The Saints go top of the table with the win, until tomorrow at least. Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers would join them at the summitt again with victories in their respective top flight games.