Sister expresses concern on the eve of Lyra McKee’s second anniversary

Police have ruled out the involvement of loyalist paramilitary groups in organising violence in Belfast.

There have now been seven nights of rioting.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland says it doesn't believe it was 'orchestrated by a group'.

An umbrella body representing the likes of the UVF and UDA has insisted none of its member organisations have been involved.

Sinn Fein has appealed for people to stay away from interfaces in Belfast this weekend.

The disturbances come almost two years after the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead while watching a protest in Derry.

Her sister Nichola McKee Corner is concerned a similar tragedy could happen again...........

US President Joe Biden has joined those calling for calm as Belfast heads into the weekend after a week of violent clashes.

Meanwhile, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood says its vital communities can restore calm, and he's worried at the role of social media..............