113 more cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed North of the border today, with two more Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's one millionth Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be administered this weekend.

The total now stands at 988,000 - with 806,000 first doses and 182,000 second jabs.

The total population of the North is just under 1.9 million.

About 2 million doses have been administered across the island, after the Republic passed the one million mark yesterday.