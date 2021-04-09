NEPHT “never, ever” want to recommend lockdown measures again

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says he "never, ever" wants to recommend lockdown measures to the Government again.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is urging people to continue to keep their contacts down to stop the spread of Covid-19, while the reproductive number is below, or close to one.

The number of patients with the disease in public hospitals has reached its lowest point in 111 days, with 209 people receiving treatment last night.

However the number of infectious cases at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased slightly in recent days with 8 patients being treated at the hospital one in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn says compared to other countries, Ireland is loosening restrictions on vaccinated people quicker: