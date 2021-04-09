Finn Harps Team Up with Grow Remote Donegal

Finn Harps and Grow Remote Donegal have teamed up in the bid to shine a light on the job opportunities available via remote working in Donegal.

Grow Remote is a non-profit, volunteer-based organization that engages with local communities to make remote employment opportunities both visible and accessible. Grow Remote has Chapters around the country including in Donegal, and they provide advice, training and job listings to help people find remote work.

Finn Harps director Aidan McNelis said "When we became aware of the work Grow Remote Donegal were doing to help promote remote working, we could see very quickly it is something we should support. The region has suffered from having a lot of young people move away for work or education and many don't return, so seeing an initiative aimed at reversing that trend, and stimulating the county is really exciting.“

“The pandemic has forced us to rethink our ways of working and remote work has become the new normal. I see the trend growing with my own employer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and we recently announced dozens of new jobs that can be filled anywhere in Ireland. We would really encourage people to visit the Grow Remote Jobs Board to see if there are any suitable opportunities and to engage with Grow Remote if there are jobs that they know of that could be listed on their website. Finn Harps will support Grow Remote by using our reach both locally and to the diaspora to help get the word out that these opportunities are here for people in Donegal. There are remote working spaces around the county already in Letterkenny, Gweedore, Termon, Stranorlar, Carndonagh, Kilcar, Bundoran and Arranmore with plenty more on the way as well so this is already happening and you don’t have to necessarily set up at home."

Maria Gallagher of Grow Remote Donegal noted that, "In recent months, we have seen more and more people relocate to Donegal to work remotely and anecdotal evidence would indicate that this trend will continue in the coming period. In light of the pandemic, more and more people are seeking a better quality of life, access to green, open spaces, and a lower cost of living. Donegal with its beautiful landscape, vibrant communities, network of digital hubs, and high-speed broadband across many towns and villages, is a popular choice for city dwellers looking to make the move.”

“There are currently over 180 varied roles listed on the Grow Remote Jobs Board including customer support, design, marketing, accounting, software and other areas, that are open to people anywhere in Ireland, including Donegal. At Grow Remote Donegal, our goal is spread awareness of these roles within the county, to increase local employment levels, and to develop our communities, bringing more opportunities for everyone, including our global diaspora network, many of whom are seeking a return to the county.”

“Contrary to popular belief, remote jobs are not all tech based, and many are surprised at the diversity of the roles available on the Jobs Board. I would encourage anyone seeking employment opportunities to visit the site and engage with us at the Donegal Chapter if you need any advice or support, we are happy to assist.”

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with Finn Harps through this exciting initiative, it really is a win-win for us both. We know how hard the committee work in the local community and there are clear synergies in what we both want to achieve, which is really a better future, with more opportunities, for everyone throughout the county.”

The Grow Remote Ireland Jobs Board can be found here https://jobs.growremote.ie/ and their website is https://growremote.ie

Follow Grow Remote Donegal on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GrowDonegal or email donegal@growremote.ie