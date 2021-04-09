€3.8m in LEADER funding allocated to Donegal

It's been confirmed that €3.8m has been allocated to Donegal in LEADER funding. - the highest allocation nationwide.

The money is going to the Donegal Local Action Group under the Transitional LEADER programme for the period 2021-2022

The new programme is now open for applications with communities and local enterprises in Donegal who wish to avail of funding encouraged to make contact with the Donegal Local Development Company.

In a statement Minister Charlie McConalogue "The allocation of €3.8m is the highest allocation in the country and is much welcomed funding for Donegal which will help the LAG to continue its fantastic work in assisting rural communities in Donegal. This is further proof of focus this Government is putting into rural Ireland and it is a key priority of mine in Government."