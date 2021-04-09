Connor Coyle returns to ring action in Mexico

Derry middleweight Connor Coyle returns to the ring on Saturday night in Chilhuahua, Mexico.

After a 15 month lay off due to the pandemic, Coyle has made the 14,000 mile trans-atlantic round trip to South America where he will look to extend his unbeaten record to 13-0.

He faces hometown boy Esteban Villalba who has won 12 of his 38 fights.

A win for Coyle would put him on track to break the top 10 rankings this year.