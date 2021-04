Donegal County Council is being urged to put the Rathmullan to Buncrana ferry service out to tender for a ten year period.

Previously, the licence was granted for five years however of late the tender is of an annual nature.

The Foyle ferry service is currently enjoying a ten year stint and it's thought the same should be done for the the Swilly service.

Local Cllr Liam Blaney believes that the move would provide much needed certainty to the operator and the communities concerned: