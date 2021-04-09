473 new cases of Covid 19, with 34 more deaths

473 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed in the Republic today, with 34 additional Covid related deaths reported.

There were 30 new cases in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 192.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a national figure of 144.9.

Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 4 occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 34 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 4 occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 33 - 96 years.

There has been a total of 4,769* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 8th April, the HPSC has been notified of 473 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 240,192** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

224 are men / 247 are women

76% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 212 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 53 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 6th 2021, 961,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

679,844 people have received their first dose

282,043 people have received their second dose

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Anyone exposed to COVID-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious - please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19."

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 4,738 deaths reflects this.

** Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 239,727 confirmed cases reflects this.

*** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 08Apr2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 08Apr2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Mar2021 to 08Apr2021) New Cases during last 14 days (26Mar2021 to 08Apr2021) Ireland 473 411 144.9 6901 Offaly 13 10 323.2 252 Westmeath 12 10 239.9 213 Laois 7 9 231.4 196 Dublin 229 190 226.9 3057 Kildare 32 35 220.2 490 Cavan 13 9 193 147 Donegal 30 18 192.8 307 Meath 19 18 173.8 339 Longford <5 3 139.5 57 Louth 5 10 131.1 169 Wicklow 10 10 121.5 173 Monaghan 7 6 112.4 69 Wexford <5 8 104.9 157 Tipperary 8 8 104 166 Mayo 21 8 95.8 125 Galway 18 17 86.4 223 Limerick 13 8 81.1 158 Roscommon 6 2 74.4 48 Cork 14 18 58.4 317 Waterford <5 5 56.8 66 Leitrim 0 0 53.1 17 Clare <5 2 44.6 53 Carlow 0 1 40.4 23 Kerry <5 3 30.5 45 Sligo <5 1 21.4 14 Kilkenny <5 1 20.2 20

indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.