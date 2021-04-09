151 people in Donegal have died with Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

It means that four more people with Covid in the county have died compared with the previous data.

The latest figures from the CSO have revealed that the median age of those who lost their lives to the virus was 83.

There have been a total of 9,259 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal since outbreak began with the median age of cases 38.

In the week ending Friday April 2nd there were an additional 111 new cases in Donegal, representing a 53% decrease compared to previous set of CSO figures.

23 of the new cases were linked to a Covid-19 outbreak.