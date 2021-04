It has been confirmed that Donegal County council has taken ownership of 8, 2 bed apartments in Dunfanaghy.

The councils Housing Engineer will carry out checks on the premises over the next few days with they hopes they will be in a position to do the lettings next week.

Local councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says this is encouraging news, but there is still a long way to go in solving the housing crisis in Donegal: