Number of people in hospital with Covid drops further

Figures from the HSE show the number of patients in public hospitals with the disease has dropped by 19 percent over the last seven days to 220.

There are 56 people with the virus in ICU nationally.

Latest figures show that there were 3 infectious patients in Letterkenny University Hospital none in ICU.

It comes as 423 new cases of the virus have been identified, while five more deaths have been reported - 15 of the new cases were in Donegal.

Dr Denis McCauley of the Irish Medical Organisation says the stabilisation of the numbers in the past few weeks is reassuring: