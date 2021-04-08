More talks needed between education partners & Government – O’Riordain

Labour's education spokesperson doesn't believe teachers will strike over changes to the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

The three teacher unions voted for an emergency motion backing industrial action, if they're not prioritised for vaccines.

It's after the Government decided to roll out injections based on age rather than profession.

The Education Minister has told teachers at their annual conferences they won't be prioritised.

Aodhan O'Riordain says there has to be some level of discussion between the education partners and Government: