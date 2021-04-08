Monaghan suspend Manager McEnaney

The Monaghan county board have suspended senior football boss Seamus McEnaney for three months with immediate effect.

The ban comes after footage emerged of a collective training session involving the senior panel from last month.

The county board have said that following an investigation, they've established that there was a breach of the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.

They added that they will comply with any Croke Park investigation into the session.

Journalist with the Irish Independent Frank Roche told Shannonside/Northern Sound FM, this latest controversy comes on a bad day for the organisation...