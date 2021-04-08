GAA Roadmap has league action starting mid May

The GAA has confirmed that the Allianz Hurling Leagues will kick start the associations roadmap on the second weekend in May.

The football leagues commence a week later on the 15th / 16th May.

Donegal and Tyrone will be grouped with Monaghan and Armagh in a regionalised league format with the League Final pencilled in for the 19th/20th June.

The Ulster and Provincial Championships will begin the following weekend, the last weekend in June, with the Ulster Final marked for the weekend of the 31st July /1st August.

Championship will be straight knock out again in 2021 with no qualifiers and the Tailteann Cup on hold. The All Ireland Football Final will be played on the weekend of 28th/29th August.

Neither London nor New York will be involved in Championship this year.

No return date has been given for collective Minor or U20 inter county training as the current exemption only relates to senior level.

The Club Championships will then start the first weekend in September. After a year absence due to the pandemic the Provincial Club Championships have been marked with a 20th November return and the All Ireland Club Finals to be played in February 2020.

A decision on the return to training for club football in the 26 counties will not be made until the go ahead has been given by the Government which again still has last years Donegal Senior Final in limbo on when the decider can be played.

The National Hurling Leagues start for the north west counties also in the second half of May while in the Championship, Donegal will defend their Nicky Rackard title this year, the final for that competition which also includes Tyrone is Sunday 1st August, that’s the same weekend for the Christy Ring Cup Final, which Derry will hope to play in.