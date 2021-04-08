Discussions on identity vital in addressing NI tensions – Blaney

A Donegal Senator says there needs to be more North South dialogue about identity as part of a process to address the ongoing tension in Loyalist areas.

Senator Niall Blaney is a member of the Oireachtas Good Friday Committee, and Fianna Fail spokesperson on Northern Ireland in the Seanad.

He says Taoiseach Michael Martin is committed to doing what he can, but believes more can be done at community level on both sides of the border.

Senator Blaney believes the discussion needs to focus on identity...........