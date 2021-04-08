Declan Devine – We’ve got to perform better in both boxes

Derry City are on the road on Friday evening as they travel to Inchicore to take on St Pats with the visitors still searching for their first league points of the season.

Declan Devine will be without defender Darren Cole who has a back injury but insists the rest of the squad are fit and raring to go against Stephen O'Donnell's team.

Losses against Longford and Waterford will have definitely hurt the Foylesiders but the manager insists that confidence hasn't been affected in his young squad.

Oisin Kelly has been talking with the Derry boss ahead of their Dublin trip on Friday...