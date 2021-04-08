Credit Card companies accused of ‘exploiting Brexit’

Credit Card companies have been accused of exploiting Brexit with fears that it could in turn impact the Donegal hospitality sector.

A potential move by companies would see an increase on transaction fees on purchases from EU based companies.

If it goes ahead, people in the north could end up paying more for the likes of hotels and events in the south.

Foyle MLA Martina Anderson says the Northern Ireland market is crucial to hospitality in Donegal and this move if allowed proceed, could deter people from holidaying in the Republic: