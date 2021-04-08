400 new cases of Covid-19 and 7 further deaths reported

NPHET says the reopening of schools has had a "minimal" effect on the spread of the Covid-19 here.

400 people have contracted Covid-19 in the Republic, and 7 infected patients are confirmed to have died.

There are 162 new cases in Dublin, 61 in Kildare, 26 in Cork, 21 in Galway, and 17 in Donegal.

The five-day average is 408 -- a drop of over 23% on last week.

The reproduction number has fallen to between 0.7 to 1.1, down from being over 1 in recent weeks.

Head of the team's modelling group, Professor Phillip Nolan, says any slight increase after schools reopened is explained by more testing.