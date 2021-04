Donegal Jockey Conor Orr is hoping to build on his 3rd place finish in the Irish Grand National.

In what was his first ride in the Irish jump showpiece, the Ballyare man was placed on board 40-1 shot Enjoy D’allen.

Conor, brother of Oisin Orr, the St Ledger winner last year would love to be a Grand National winner but was far from disappointed with his placed finished on Easter Monday.

Conor spoke with Highland's Oisin Kelly from his workplace which is the yard of trainer Ciaran Murphy.