Stormont has been recalled from its Easter break for an emergency debate tomorrow over concerns of a further escalation of riots in Northern Ireland.

More than 40 officers have been injured during Loyalist disturbances which broke out in Derry, Belfast, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and Ballymena over the past few days.

The violence has included footage of children throwing petrol bombs at PSNI officers.

Chair of Northern Ireland's Policing Board is Doug Garrett - he's shocked at the violence: