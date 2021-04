SITA's Location Lead in Letterkenny believes the region can compete with the best that's out there and is looking forward to increasing his team.

Last month, the company announced the creation of 55 new jobs at its base in the town.

SITA provides IT services to the transport industry and opened its offices in Letterkenny in 2003 with an initial workforce of 20.

Vincent Kennedy spoke to Ciaran O'Donnell on this week's Business Matters podcast he says the north west has so much to offer: