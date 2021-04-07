NIAC here says current advice still applies with AstraZeneca Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency says rare blood clots should be listed as a possible side effect for the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Europe's health regulator's found a possible link between the vaccine and blood clotting.

Specific risk factors have not been identified by the EMA.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee, here, says current advice still applies, but the body will meet to discuss the findings and consider if any further advice is required.

The European Medicines Agency's executive director, Emer Cooke, says the benefits of using the vaccine exceed the risks associated with the jab:

The World Health Organisation says a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots "is plausible but is not yet confirmed".

It says specialised studies are needed to fully understand the relationship between vaccination and possible risk factors.