LGFA confirm return to action with Donegal in Division 1a

The L-G-F-A has become the first Gaelic games body to confirm a return date, after the government green lit an April 19th resumption of inter-county training.

This year’s Lidl Ladies National Football League will begin on May 23rd and Donegal will play Galway, Mayo and Westmeath in Division 1a.

There will be three rounds of group matches played across consecutive weekends from the 23rd May with the 27th June penciled in for the division finals.

Tyrone are in Division 2b with Armagh, Monaghan and Cavan and Derry are in Division 4a with Louth Leitrim and Antrim.

