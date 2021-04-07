‘It’s not about causing upheaval’ as teachers to table motion on vaccine roll-out

Teaching unions will table a joint motion demanding vaccine prioritization at their annual conferences this morning.

The Education Minister yesterday ruled out reversing the decision to follow an age-based approach to vaccinating the population.

In a joint statement, the teaching unions have said they will consider industrial action if their demands for prioritization are not met.

The issue was discussed with local representatives on today's Nine til Noon Show.

Aine McGinley Central Executive Committee Representative for Donegal and Leitrim with the INTO says the Government must step up:

Joanne Irwin Assistant General Secretary with the TUI says it's not about causing upheaval: