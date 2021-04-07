‘Fanad firmly on the map’ after latest Lonely Planet accolade

It's anticipated that Lonely Planet's latest list of top ten beaches will put Donegal firmly on the map ahead of the summer season.

The renowned travel publisher has ranked both Trá Mór in Dunfanaghy and Ballymastocker Bay near Portsalon in their list of Ireland's best beaches.

Eight of those selected are along the west coast with two each in Donegal, Mayo and Kerry.

The writer described Ireland's coastline as a 'beachgoers paradise'.

Cllr Liam Blaney says the Fanad peninsula generally has a lot to offer and this latest accolade can only mean good things: