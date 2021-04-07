Area of Letterkenny becoming ‘hub for underage drinking’

It's been claimed that an area of Letterkenny has become a hub for underage drinking and anti-social behaviour.

The football pitch and surrounding area at Oldtown is currently in the process of being regenerated with efforts on-going by the local community in keeping it clean.

However, in recent times, groups of youths are said to be congregating on the site and effectively wreaking havoc.

Gardai have endeavoured to continue to monitor the situation closely.

Local Community Activist Cold McDaid says it's disheartening to see the good work being undone: