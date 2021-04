A window of a house has been smashed on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

The incident happened at Doon Glebe, Newmills, Letterkenny on Sunday between 1.05pm and 1.15pm.

The front window of the property was smashed with a rock.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that would help further the investigation are being asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.