Onus on banks to make Mica Scheme more workable – English

A Minister for State who was instrumental in the roll out of the Mica Redress Scheme has admitted that it's not perfect.

While over 1,000 affected homeowners in Donegal have so far come forward, it's thought there are many more who have yet to do so.

Currently the scheme pays outs 90% of the cost of repairs with people having to pay the remaining 10%.

There have been on-going calls on the Government to deliver a fully funded scheme.

But Minister for State Damien English says the onus lies with the banks to make the scheme more workable: