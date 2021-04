The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week is down by 6-thousand.

437-thousand people are due to receive the payment today, reaching a total of over 130 million euro.

In Donegal there's currently 14, 834 people receiving the payment, a decrease of 179 on last weeks figure.

Construction has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP, with 1,591 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.