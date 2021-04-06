More than half of Donegal residents staying local

More than half of Donegal residents have been staying within 10km of their homes.

Latest figures from CSO have revealed that around 54.7% of the county's population stayed local during the week ending March 26th.

According to the Staying Local Indicator, a seven-day rolling average, the figure represents a 0.7% drop on the previous data.

The national average is 64.2%.

With the exception of Monaghan, which shows no week on week change, all counties showed SLI decreases from the week ending 19 March 2021 to the week ending 26 March 2021, ranging from 1.6 percentage points (Meath) to 0.2 percentage points (Mayo)

Dublin continues to be the county with the highest percentage of the population staying local (79.2%) during the week ending 26 March 2021, reflecting its urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties